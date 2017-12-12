Nevada County discusses fixes to housing shortage

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors kicked around ideas Tuesday to help increase the amount of available housing in the county.

"It's not easy to build up here," said Supervisor Dan Miller.

Tuesday's discussion focused on easing restrictions on building accessory dwelling units — otherwise known as granny units — as a way to increase the housing stock.

Supervisors suggested repealing a regulation that requires homeowners to live on-site in order to build accessory units. They also suggested restricting the units from being used as short-term vacation rentals.

The board is expected to soon revisit the topic and discuss specific changes to the county's regulations that could generate more housing.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.