Nevada County deputy’s broken nose leads to charge

A Grass Valley man is out on bond after authorities say he broke a deputy's nose.

Taylor Wayne Dorsey, 23, faces a felony count of obstruction of an officer. Arrested Monday, Dorsey has since made his $60,000 bond, Nevada County Jail records state.

The accusation against Dorsey stems from a Jan. 3 incident at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said in an email.

Dorsey resisted a Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputy on that day, breaking his nose. A judge issue an arrest warrant for Dorsey about a week later, Grubaugh and records state.

The deputy's condition is unknown, the prosecutor said.

Dorsey is scheduled to appear March 14 in Nevada County Superior Court, records show.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy