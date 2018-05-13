Nevada County Deputy Sheriff’s Association endorses Cliff Newell for District Attorney

Deputy Sheriff's Association endorses Newell

The Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association endorses incumbent Cliff Newell for the office of the District Attorney for Nevada County, the group said in a release.

"The men and women of the Deputy Sheriff's Association have developed a good working relationship with Cliff and his deputy district attorneys throughout the years Cliff has been in office, and we look forward to continuing that relationship of support, trust, partnership, and open communication," the release stated.

"These relationships are imperative for public safety and the efficient prosecution of criminals in our county, and we believe the Nevada County criminal justice system will be best served with Cliff Newell holding the office of the District Attorney for another term."

The vote was passed unanimously by the quorum of the membership present.

Source: The Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association