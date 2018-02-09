Nevada County Deputy Sheriff’s Association endorses Bill Smethers for sheriff
February 9, 2018
The Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association has endorsed Lt. Bill Smethers for sheriff.
The endorsement came after the group interviewed the three candidates, heard their presentations and attended campaign events. It then held a vote on whether to endorse and who, with an overwhelming majority choosing Smethers, according to a release.
"The men and women of the Deputy Sheriff's Association looks forward to working with Bill Smethers and we support his vision for the future of the office," the release states.
Smethers in a release welcomed the endorsement.
"Bill is deeply honored and humbled to be endorsed by the men and women of the Sheriff's Office who he has worked with for the past 20-plus years," Smethers states. "They understand the challenges that face the office going forward and know that Bill Smethers is the best candidate for the position."
Smethers will face former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster and sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon in the June 5 election.
