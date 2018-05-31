Nevada County deputies find over 800 marijuana plants, sheriff says
May 31, 2018
An Oregon man found with over 800 suspected marijuana plants is out on bond after his arrest at the old North San Juan Mining Company, Sheriff Keith Royal said.
Albert Edmundo Rojas, 22, is charged with a felony count of criminal conspiracy. He faces a misdemeanor accusation of planting marijuana, records state.
Deputies arrested Rojas on Wednesday after following a tip about a grow in the 16000 block of Grizzly Hill Road, Royal said.
Officers saw two men flee on an ATV and then on foot as they approached the area. A third man escaped into some bushes. A fourth person — Rojas — was stopped as he tried to leave in a vehicle, the sheriff said.
"During our investigation we discovered that Rojas was actively involved in cultivation," Royal said.
Deputies found 837 marijuana plants in four large greenhouses. They eradicated those plants, he added.
Recommended Stories For You
It's unknown if the grow was connected to a drug-trafficking organization, Royal said.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
Trending In: Local News
- Suspect arrested for murder of missing Vietnam veteran Stan Norman
- Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide
- Sean Bryant appears in Nevada County court on murder charge; set to return to court Thursday
- Grass Valley police: Number of out-of-town panhandlers increasing
- Suspects in 2016 Nevada County homicide appear in court
Trending Sitewide
- Suspect arrested for murder of missing Vietnam veteran Stan Norman
- Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide
- Sean Bryant appears in Nevada County court on murder charge; set to return to court Thursday
- Grass Valley police: Number of out-of-town panhandlers increasing
- Suspects in 2016 Nevada County homicide appear in court