Nevada County deputies find over 800 marijuana plants, sheriff says

An Oregon man found with over 800 suspected marijuana plants is out on bond after his arrest at the old North San Juan Mining Company, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Albert Edmundo Rojas, 22, is charged with a felony count of criminal conspiracy. He faces a misdemeanor accusation of planting marijuana, records state.

Deputies arrested Rojas on Wednesday after following a tip about a grow in the 16000 block of Grizzly Hill Road, Royal said.

Officers saw two men flee on an ATV and then on foot as they approached the area. A third man escaped into some bushes. A fourth person — Rojas — was stopped as he tried to leave in a vehicle, the sheriff said.

"During our investigation we discovered that Rojas was actively involved in cultivation," Royal said.

Deputies found 837 marijuana plants in four large greenhouses. They eradicated those plants, he added.

Recommended Stories For You

It's unknown if the grow was connected to a drug-trafficking organization, Royal said.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy