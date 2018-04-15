Nevada County deputies find counterfeit money during search for unrelated suspect

Nevada County deputies went to a Valley Drive home with an arrest warrant for a man they never found.

They instead arrested an Auburn woman on accusations she was making counterfeit money, Cpl. Dustin Moe said.

Gabriella Grace Sole, 22, is accused of impersonating another person, possessing fake money and making counterfeit money. Held on a $25,000 bond, Sole remained Sunday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

Deputies arrived around 2 a.m. Saturday at the 10000-block Valley Drive home. They didn't see the man they wanted to arrest, but they did spot a different man in the driveway. That man gave deputies a false name. The officers later determined he was wanted by Sacramento authorities, and they arrested him, Moe said.

That man is on parole — a legal status that enabled deputies to search the home. Inside they found suspected drug paraphernalia and Sole, along with a scanner/printer and fake $50 bills, the corporal added.

"She had two printed-off," Moe said.

Sole told deputies she was using the equipment to print pictures. However, they found a real $50 bill on the printer along with the two fake bills. Additionally, Sole gave deputies a false name, Moe said.

Deputies then arrested Sole. A second woman at the home was cited for the drug paraphernalia, the corporal said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.