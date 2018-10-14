Nevada County DA’s office considers death penalty in Stan Norman murder case

The prosecutor in the Stan Norman murder case says he plans to meet with defense attorneys before determining whether to seek the death penalty.

Sean Bryant, 52, and Michael McCauley, 42, face a murder charge in connection with the April death of Norman, 70. Both men were scheduled for court last Friday, through their hearing was postponed because Bryant's attorney, David Brooks, couldn't appear.

The men now are scheduled to appear Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said he must speak with Brooks and defense attorney Kelly Babineau, who represents McCauley, before his office decides whether to seek the death penalty.

"It's really just having that meeting," Walsh said. "We want to consider whatever they may have to offer."

Possible considerations include the men's backgrounds and upbringing, Walsh said.

The prosecutor added that he wants a decision made and a preliminary hearing held for the men before year's end.

Authorities have said that Norman was last seen April 15. They arrested Bryant a month later on an unrelated charge. Two weeks after that they charged him with murder after finding human bones in a Sadie D Drive burn pile. McCauley was arrested June 1.

Both men remained Sunday in the Nevada County Jail without bond.

