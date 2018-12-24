Nevada County DA seeks to stop murder suspect’s release

Attorneys in the Finley Fultz murder case are scheduled to meet Wednesday to argue over whether Fultz should be released this week from the Nevada County Jail.

Prosecutors on Christmas Eve filed a request asking Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson to shelve his decision to dismiss Fultz's case. That dismissal goes into effect Friday, and means that Fultz — jailed since July 2016 in connection with the death of Isaac Zafft — would be freed.

Authorities want Fultz, 29, held pending an appeal of Anderson's dismissal to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Listing reasons to hold Fultz, the request states that he has a prior manslaughter conviction in the state of Nevada and is believed to be a prison gang member.

"There are witnesses who have risked their lives by providing statements to law enforcement as to Finley Fultz who will be placed at risk if he is released," the request states.

Defense attorney Greg Klein, who represents Fultz, declined comment.

Prosecutors allege Fultz and two other men in July 2014 went to a Penn Valley marijuana grow to rob it. They encountered Zafft, who was fatally shot by Fultz.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh details in the Tuesday request some background of Fultz's case.

Fultz's codefendants — Daniel Devencenzi and Nathan Philbrook, both 34 — admitted in jail calls to their involvement in the marijuana grow robbery that led to Zafft's shooting death, the request states.

"All their statements continued to point towards Fultz being the shooter," Walsh states. "No evidence or witness, apart from Fultz, has ever pointed towards anyone else but him being the actual killer in this case."

Additionally, Philbrook's wife at the time, Amber Nelson, told authorities Fultz shot Zafft in the chest. Philbrook told several people he played a role in an attempted robbery, and that Fultz had killed someone, the request states.

In talks with authorities Fultz said he had a gun and was part of the robbery, but made no admission about shooting Zafft, the document continues.

Devencenzi and Philbrook pleaded guilty in April to manslaughter and agreed to testify against Fultz. Klein has argued the pair had a package plea deal he knew nothing about, which hampered his ability to question them during Fultz's September trial. The trial ended in a mistrial.

Anderson agreed with Klein, citing it in last week's ruling as one reason he granted the motion to dismiss. Other reasons include prosecutors failing to disclose certain information, as well as authorities continuing to question Fultz after he requested an attorney.

Walsh argues in his request that no package deal existed when Devencenzi and Philbrook pleaded guilty.

"While this was discussed at times, leading up to the plea agreements, this was no longer a condition of the offers made and the plea deals entered on April 5, 2018," Walsh states.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.