Nevada County DA clears deputies involved in non-fatal shooting
March 19, 2019
The Nevada County District Attorney's Office has cleared deputies involved in a non-fatal shooting last year, a report released this week states.
Deputies Wenger, Cody and Cpl. Sonnier shot Christopher Mills on Feb. 22, 2018, after a police chase led them through a home's yard and near a trampoline. They fired at Mills, then stuck in a ravine, as he revved his engine and reached for an unknown item. Mills, 39 at the time, complied with officers only after saying he'd been shot, the report states.
"The danger to others was objectively apparent, imminent and real," District Attorney Cliff Newell states. "The actions of the deputies were clearly reasonable and legally justifiable under the circumstances; no criminal charges will be filed against any of the deputies as a result."
Check back for more on this story.
