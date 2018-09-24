Nevada County couple facing animal cruelty charge back in jail

A man and woman accused of missing court three times on an animal cruelty accusation were ordered held Monday on $30,000 bond each.

Melissa Holtze, 37, and Michael Wheeling, 38, appeared before Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger. Wanted for missing their preliminary hearing earlier this month, Holtze and Wheeling were arrested Saturday at a Peardale Lane home. They remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under bond, authorities and reports state.

Both now are scheduled for an Oct. 11 preliminary hearing on accusations they neglected Louis, a pit bull mix, who was found in December without food or water.

Defense attorney Bill Walker, who represents Wheeling, said his client tried to get to court earlier this month, though his transportation failed.

"It's more than just him not appearing at the prelim," Heidelberger said.

Court records show that Holtze and Wheeling missed court hearings in January, May and this month.

