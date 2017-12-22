Nevada County continues fire recovery work

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services continues to coordinate recovery efforts from the Lobo and McCourtney fires with non-profit, state and federal partners for debris clean-up and assistance efforts.

According to a release from county CEO Rick Haffey, physical clean-up of properties by CalRecycle, the state's clean-up program, is nearly complete. Thirty-four of the participating 39 properties are cleaned, with soil samples that have been sent out for testing to ensure the health and safety of the burn area. Soil reports will be sent to Nevada County Environmental Health, but no official reports have been received yet.

Once soil tests have been cleared, property owners will be able to start the rebuilding process. All county-related building permit fees and county impact fees have been waived for homes or properties that were affected in the Lobo or McCourtney fires. To find out more information about the rebuilding process and the waived building permit fwees, visit the webpage on Rebuilding Your Home after the Lobo or McCourtney fires, or give the Building Department a call at 530-265-1222.

County staff has continued to monitor the burn areas to make sure there are no erosion or run-off issues. Staff reported last week that almost all burn areas are growing tall, healthy grass and are showing no signs of erosion.

FEMA disaster assistance

Residents who applied but received a letter from FEMA or the SBA saying that they were not eligible for FEMA's Disaster Assistance may still be eligible. Applications often get denied by FEMA for a lack of information to continue processing the information such as insurance settlement letters, proof of residency or ownership of a damaged property, or simply not signing the required documents.

Residents can contact FEMA if they have received a determination letter of ineligibility to find out how to appeal the decision or submit any required documents by calling 800-621-3362, or going to http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Nevada County Behavioral Health, with support from California Department of Healthcare Services and FEMA, has received funding to provide a Disaster Distress Helpline for residents impacted by our recent fires. Residents affected by the fires can call 211 to be connected with a trained disaster response counselor over the phone or in person.