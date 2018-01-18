Nevada County Consolidated Fire admin to close during relocation

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District's administration office will be moving to a new building located at 640 Coyote St. in Nevada City.

The current office, located at 11329 McCourtney Road, will close at 5 p.m. Friday but will reopen for normal business at their new location on Wednesday.

Chief Jim Turner said he and his staff would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but look forward to serving the public at their new location.