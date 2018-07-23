Nevada County Concert Band performs Star Wars theme ‘The Basses Strike Back’

The Nevada County Concert Band had the Force with it Sunday, performing with a Star Wars theme at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Boy Scouts representing Troops 232, 506 and 855 from Grass Valley and Nevada City served as the Color Guard Sunday for the Nevada County Concert Band's Picnic Pops performance, with the theme "Episode 7: The Basses Strike Back."

The Nevada County Concert Band brings back to life an era when the local Sunday Band Concert was a grand social occasion. The band performs free concerts at public parks and local events. Up next will be a 3-4:30 p.m. performance at the Nevada County Fair's Pine Tree Stage on Saturday, Aug. 11.

The next Picnic Pops Concert — Episode 8: The Phantom Mayhem" — is slated for 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Visit http://www.nccb.org for more information.