Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Diaz to speak at statewide conference

How Nevada County is implementing the new California Voters Choice Act will be discussed at a statewide conference on California's Elections on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The conference features elections officials from throughout the state, voting experts and advocates, as well as other state and county governmental officials who will take part in the conference, entitled Policy Meets Practice: Implementing California's New Election Laws.

Nevada County's chief elections official, Gregory J. Diaz, is scheduled to speak first and last at the conference. Diaz, clerk-recorder and registrar of voters for the county, is a panelist for the opening session, Opportunities and Challenges for Elections in 2018. He's then scheduled to speak at the closing session, Implementing the Voter's Choice Act in California's Diverse Communities.

"Asking me to serve on two of these panels reflects how the rest of the state's elections officials view the nature of our county's approach to elections," Diaz said. "To their credit, our Board of Supervisors has supported this effort by providing the means to succeed."

"In the next election we will be one of just five counties fully utilizing this important effort to guarantee that our elections are open to all qualified citizens, will make voting easy to accomplish for every voter, and will assure that our elections are secure and efficient."

Source: Clerk-Recorder's office