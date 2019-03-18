Nevada County Civil Grand Jury seeks members for next term
March 18, 2019
The Grand Jury is sanctioned by the Superior Court to act as an extension of the Court and the conscience of the community, according to the Superior Court website. It is an investigative body created for the protection of society and enforcement of its laws.
Jurors are officers of the Superior Court, but function as an independent body.
"A Jury's function is to inquire into and review the conduct of county government and special districts," the website states. "It is also authorized to inspect and audit the books, records, and financial expenditures of all agencies and departments under its jurisdiction to ensure funds are properly accounted for and legally spent."
The Nevada County Civil Grand Jury is made up of 19 county citizens who have lived here at least one year, are at least 18 years old, and are a U.S. citizen not holding a public elected office. Jurors are citizens of all ages and different walks of life. They are volunteers who must apply in writing and be interviewed, and are then randomly picked by the Presiding Superior Court Judge.
The Nevada County Civil Grand Jury is currently accepting applications. Go to the following website http://www.nccourt.net or call 265-1475 for information.
