Nevada County Citizen’s Academy 2018 accepting applications

Nevada County is now accepting applications for its fifth year of Citizen's Academy, according to a release.

The academy offers a behind-the-scenes look at county government where participants tour six county facilities and learn from over 20 department presentations, covering a wide range of services from agriculture to zoning.

"I gained a valuable understanding of the scope of county services, as well as insight into the complex budgeting process," said former academy participant Susan Meagher. "I came away with a tremendous respect for the expertise of our county employees and officials."

Citizen's Academy takes place on ten consecutive Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting in late August through early November. Specific dates and topics for each session can be found on Nevada County's website or on the Citizen's Academy flyer.

The goal of Citizen's Academy is to increase civic engagement within Nevada County and acquaint community leaders with the various functions of county government.

Applications are due July 13th. Find more information and ways to apply at http://www.mynevadacounty.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Nevada County