Nevada County child sex suspect sentenced to 4 months in jail, 12 months’ probation

A Nevada City man who pleaded no contest to having sex with a minor is expected to be released from jail within days after his Friday sentencing.

Michael Hari Das Kawa, 39, was sentenced to four months in jail, followed by 12 months' probation, by Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger. Having already served almost two months in jail, Kawa soon will be released because inmates typically receive two-for-one credit for days served.

"I think it's an appropriate split," Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis said of the 16-month sentence. "Mr. Kawa committed these acts years ago. He has reformed."

Authorities have said that Kawa pleaded no contest in December to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who's over three years younger than him. A plea agreement in the case called for the 16-month sentence.

Kawa had charges of oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object dropped, authorities have said.

Kawa isn't required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors have said that Kawa committed the act in 2016. A family friend told authorities, which led to his July arrest.

