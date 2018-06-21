Nevada County child abuse case ends in plea deal

A woman accused of hurting a young child pleaded no contest Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court to a felony count of child abuse.

Angela Morin agreed to a plea deal calling for four months in jail, followed by four years' probation. A charge of assault with force likely to produce bodily injury was dismissed.

"This case dealt with the abuse of a particularly young and vulnerable victim," Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said in an email. "The jail time, formal probation and mandatory counseling reflect the seriousness. Under all the circumstances, we feel the offer is fair."

J. Lon Cooper, Morin's defense attorney, couldn't be reached for comment.

The Nevada County Probation Department will interview Morin before making a formal recommendation on her sentence to Judge Robert Tice-Raskin. Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Morin was scheduled Thursday for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors would try to prove probable cause in the case to advance it toward trial. Morin instead opted to accept the plea deal.

Recommended Stories For You

Authorities have said they arrested Morin last August after deputies responded to reports of an injured child at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. They found a child with significant bruising. They interviewed Morin and others, taking Morin into custody afterward.

About a month later authorities said they accused Morin's mother, Spirit Rae Arrants, of the same accusations.

Arrants also appeared Thursday before Tice-Raskin. Her defense attorney, Kenneth Tribby, asked the judge to postpone a preliminary hearing scheduled for that day. Wilson had no objection, and the judge continued the hearing to Aug. 2.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.