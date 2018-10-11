Nevada County Chapter of National Multiple Sclerosis Society welcomes guest speaker

The Nevada County Chapter of The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's self help/support groups welcomes neurologist John Schafer from the Mercy San Juan Multiple Sclerosis Center, according to a release.

Schafer is set to present MRI scans in MS; understanding the when, why and how of MRI studies in Multiple Sclerosis, with a question and answer session following the presentation.

Anyone affected by Multiple Sclerosis is welcome to attend. Family, friends, co-workers, and caregivers will be given an opportunity to increase their knowledge base.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the community room of the Glenbrook Apartments, 265 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Source: The Nevada County Chapter of The National Multiple Sclerosis Society