Nevada County CEO Rick Haffey to retire next year

Rick Haffey, county executive officer of Nevada County, has spent 42 years in public service.

CEO for 14 of those years, Haffey plans to cap that service in about eight months when he'll retire from the county's top spot.

"By then I'll be on my way to being 66 years old," Haffey said. "I plan to do some traveling and enjoy life a little bit."

Haffey's departure will open a position that was last vacant in January 2003, when he was appointed to the job. Haffey said he's given the Board of Supervisors, which will pick his successor, some recommendations.

Supervisor Ed Scofield, in his third term, said he'd hoped Haffey would have stayed another few years. Supervisor Richard Anderson echoed that position.

"He's a thoughtful, effective CEO and has a deep familiarity with the county as a collection of communities of diverse interests and perspectives," Anderson said in an email.

Supervisor Heidi Hall, who took office in January, said Haffey played a critical role in ensuring the high professionalism of county staff, requiring staff to maintain their qualifications through training.

"I wish him well," Hall said.

History

Haffey began working for Nevada County in 1999 as its chief fiscal/administrative officer of the Health and Human Services Agency. In 2000 he became the assistant CEO and was appointed in January 2003 as CEO.

Haffey also has served as manager of a nonprofit community partner and an elected official, a release states.

Serving almost two decades in Nevada County, Haffey said he was the fifth CEO in about 15 years.

"I think the stability I brought to the organization was important," he added.

Scofield said he had no worries about possible personality conflict when working with Haffey. The CEO was tough when needed, yet also considerate with his employees.

"It's been a pleasure to work with him," Scofield said.

Serving on the California State Association of Counties, Scofield said he's had opportunities to see CEOs from across the state. He called Haffey a top-level executive and exceptional leader.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Nevada County and their Board of Supervisors for these two decades," Haffey said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.