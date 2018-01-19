Nevada County Captures: United Way event; Yuba River; Tribute Trail
January 19, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com.
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
- Homeowners beginning to move into Grass Valley’s Ridge Meadows development
- Nevada County staff: Construction on Higgins Marketplace expected to begin by mid-2019
- Police chase starts near McKnight Way, ends in Placer county with arrest
- Manslaughter charge dropped against Conner Milkey in Nevada County case
- Grass Valley police find $180 in change, make an arrest
Trending Sitewide
- Homeowners beginning to move into Grass Valley’s Ridge Meadows development
- Nevada County staff: Construction on Higgins Marketplace expected to begin by mid-2019
- Police chase starts near McKnight Way, ends in Placer county with arrest
- Manslaughter charge dropped against Conner Milkey in Nevada County case
- Two new pot businesses approved in Nevada City