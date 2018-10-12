Nevada County Captures: Trails and bridges
October 12, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
- T-Mobile robbery suspects appear in Nevada County court
- Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Highway 174
- Nevada County sheriff: Deputies find several hundred pounds of suspected marijuana
- Nevada County cannabis advocates push for pathway to legal market
- Nevada Irrigation District votes to cap Centennial dam spending at $2M a year