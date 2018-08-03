Nevada County Captures: Thursday Night Markets; Bucks grazing
August 3, 2018
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well? Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County authorities accuse man of unlawful sexual intercourse
- Marijuana, firearms found during Cascade Shores bust, Nevada County authorities say
- Nevada County Fairgrounds stays mum about CEO
- Metal artist’s Nevada City home reflects her creative spirit, inside and out
- Grass Valley man pleads no contest in teen sex case
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities accuse man of unlawful sexual intercourse
- Marijuana, firearms found during Cascade Shores bust, Nevada County authorities say
- UPDATE: Westbound Highway 20 lanes open at Penn Valley Drive after vehicle wreck
- Nevada County Fairgrounds stays mum about CEO
- Metal artist’s Nevada City home reflects her creative spirit, inside and out