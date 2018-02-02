Nevada County Captures: Super moon; Double deer
February 2, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com.
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
- Authorities say Highway 20 wreck kills two, shutters highway
- Authorities: No quick ID for wreck victims; Highway 20 could stay closed until Friday
- Nevada County car wreck victims remembered as kind-hearted
- Nevada County authorities release name of man found dead in travel trailer fire
- Nevada County fatality: Vehicle struck embankment, spun out into tree
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County wreck UPDATE: Authorities recover victims of fatal fuel tanker wreck
- Authorities say Highway 20 wreck kills two, shutters highway
- Nevada County wreck UPDATE: Authorities recover victims of fatal fuel tanker wreck
- Authorities: No quick ID for wreck victims; Highway 20 could stay closed until Friday
- VIDEO: Vehicle wreck at Hwy. 20 and Idaho Maryland Rd. roundabout; major injuries