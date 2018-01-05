Nevada County Captures: Sunsets and super moon
January 5, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley police accuse man of masturbating near school
- Grass Valley man punches woman, kidnaps her, Nevada County authorities say
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
- Trespassers enticed by ghost stories a constant problem, says owner of Nevada City’s HEW building
- Flu season hits Nevada County hard, early
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley police accuse man of masturbating near school
- Grass Valley man punches woman, kidnaps her, Nevada County authorities say
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
- Trespassers enticed by ghost stories a constant problem, says owner of Nevada City’s HEW building
- Grass Valley will have no DMV office for 2 weeks, official says