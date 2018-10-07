Nevada County Captures: School peace sign; More sunsets
October 7, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley robbery: Suspects wreck during police chase
- Grass Valley police: School bus evacuated after report of gun
- Nevada County residents fall victim to kidnap for ransom phone calls
- Juvenile, 2 adults face T-Mobile robbery accusations
- Nevada County officials arrest 3 after serving search warrant for drug sales