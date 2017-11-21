Nevada County Captures: Scenaries and the art show at the Elks Lodge
November 21, 2017
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
