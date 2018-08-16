Nevada County Captures: Kayaking; More fair scenes
August 16, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Bear River principal resigns
- San Francisco woman dies near Purdon Crossing, Nevada County coroner says
- Nevada County’s first medical cannabis dispensary set to open
- UPDATE: Evacuations, lane closures lifted after fire contained near Lime Kiln and Wolf roads in South Nevada County (VIDEO)
- Schennal Gomez, once facing a murder charge in Nevada County, now free