Nevada County Captures: Fair mascots; A woodpecker
August 15, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County’s first medical cannabis dispensary set to open
- Oak Fire burns 16 acres: Nevada County firefighters race to extinguish flames
- San Francisco woman dies near Purdon Crossing, Nevada County coroner says
- Bear River principal resigns on first day of school
- Firefighters quickly knock down fire in Alta Sierra area (VIDEO)