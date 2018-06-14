Nevada County Captures: Empire Mine; Local trails
June 14, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- First known gray wolf visits Nevada County
- THE UNION NOW: LATEST Election 2018 results; live feed from the newsroom
- Linda Campbell, trustee of Nevada Joint Union board, arrested on contempt charge
- Nevada County elections office releases updated vote tallies
- Animal cruelty case back in Nevada County court