Nevada County Captures: Edwards Crossing; Celtic Festival
October 2, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada City to crack down on aggressive panhandlers
- Steven Slack drops out of Grass Valley council race
- Vehicular manslaughter case of Sabrina Distura nears crossroads
- Flower power: Grass Valley couple beautifies downtown with flowers, plants
- Trial in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop to start Tuesday
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City to crack down on aggressive panhandlers
- Steven Slack drops out of Grass Valley council race
- Vehicular manslaughter case of Sabrina Distura nears crossroads
- Flower power: Grass Valley couple beautifies downtown with flowers, plants
- Trial in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop to start Tuesday