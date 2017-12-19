Nevada County Captures: Donner Summit; Victorian Christmas; Wreaths Across America
December 19, 2017
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Trending In: Local News
- Supporters rally for Nicholas Chittock, who faces animal cruelty charge in Nevada County
- Family seeks man missing in Nevada County since mid-November
- Nevada County releases draft marijuana ordinance recommendations; citizen’s meeting this Tuesday
- Brew Bakers makes move, stays in downtown Grass Valley
- Short blast of winter weather predicted for western Nevada County this week
Trending Sitewide
- Supporters rally for Nicholas Chittock, who faces animal cruelty charge in Nevada County
- Grass Valley police: Stolen vehicle recovered, burglary tools found inside
- Family seeks man missing in Nevada County since mid-November
- Nevada County jury convicts Jason Schuller of first-degree murder
- Nevada County releases draft marijuana ordinance recommendations; citizen’s meeting this Tuesday