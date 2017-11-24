Nevada County Captures: Deer Creek Tribute Trail; Nevada City Elks Lodge
November 24, 2017
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community as well?
Then submit your own photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com for our "PHOTOS OF THE WEEK."
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Northstar California Resort cancels Thanksgiving Day opener
- Grass Valley’s Cornish Christmas celebration of mining history turns 50
- Gift of land opens up space for new public trail in Grass Valley
- Turkey Trot before turkey dinner a Nevada County Thanksgiving tradition
- South Nevada County man facing charges in 2 honey oil cases