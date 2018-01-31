Nevada County Captures:
January 31, 2018
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to The Union's "Nevada County Captures" page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Submissions may also be used on TheUnion.com.
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
