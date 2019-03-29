Nevada County cannabis grow ordinance nears supervisor vote

The public will get the chance on April 11 to offer comment about a proposed cannabis ordinance that, if passed, will end an almost three-year process to implement marijuana grow rules in Nevada County.

The county's Planning Commission will hold a 1:30 p.m. public hearing at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, on both the proposed ordinance and environmental impact report. Commissioners are expected to then make recommendations on both to the Board of Supervisors. The board is tentatively scheduled to vote on both at a May meeting.

The Planning Commission held an early February meeting on the environmental report only. The April 11 hearing is the first time both ordinance and report will appear before the commission.

"Recent cannabis policy has gone through an extensive three-year communitywide process including 10 months of the CAG (Community Advisory Group), countless public meetings with the Board of Supervisors and a yearlong environmental review," Diana Gamzon, executive director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, said in an email. "As the ordinance nears adoption, time is of the essence. Spring has arrived and it is nearly time to plant."

The process to create new grow rules stemmed from the June 2016 failure of Measure W. That ballot initiative, if it had passed, would have banned outdoor grows and limited indoor grows to 12 plants.

Supervisors created a panel that included government officials and cannabis advocates after Measure W's failure. Supervisors later formed the Community Advisory Group, composed of county residents and managed by a consultant. That group met throughout 2017 and formed recommendations for the ordinance.

That ordinance would allow medicinal commercial grows that meet zoning and acreage requirements.

A company hired by supervisors spent much of 2018 writing the environmental report for the new ordinance. Its completion triggered the Planning Commission meetings that will culminate in May's supervisor meeting and vote on both ordinance and report.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.