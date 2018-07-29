Nevada County candidates have until Aug. 10 to file for office

Candidates for City Council, fire and special districts have until Aug. 10 to file paperwork necessary for a political run.

Several offices — including two spots on the Grass Valley Council — will appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

Candidates for Grass Valley Council file their paperwork at the clerk's office at City Hall, 125 E. Main St., Grass Valley. All other candidates go to the Nevada County elections office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

Candidates have until Aug. 15 to file their paperwork, if the incumbent doesn't seek re-election.

A handful of candidates who appeared on the June ballot will advance to November's election.

Voters in November will choose either Shannan Moon or Bill Smethers as the next Nevada County sheriff, as none of the three candidates received enough votes in the June 6 primary election to win outright.

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada County voters also will cast ballots for a U.S. Senate seat, two spots in the U.S. House of Representatives, a state Senate seat and an Assembly seat.

Local offices on the November ballot

City/town councils

Grass Valley Council: two seats.

Truckee Town Council: three seats.

Education boards

Nevada County Board of Education: Trustee Areas 1, 1 and 2

Placer County Board of Education: Trustee Area 4

Sierra Joint Community College District: Trustee Areas 1 and 4

High school districts

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District: Trustee Areas 1 and 4

Nevada County Union High School District: Trustee Areas 1 and 5

Elementary school districts

Chicago Park School District: 3 seats

Clear Creek Elementary School District: 2 seats

Grass Valley School District: 3 seats

Nevada City School District: 3 seats

Pleasant Ridge Union School District: 3 seats

Penn Valley Union Elementary: 3 seats

Twin Ridges Elementary School District: 5 seats

Union Hill School District: 3 seats

Water districts

San Juan Ridge County Water District: 2 directors

Washington County Water District: 2 directors

Fire protection districts

Higgins Area Fire Protection District: 3 directors

Nevada County Consolidated Fire District: 3 directors

North San Juan Fire Protection District: 3 directors

Ophir Hill Fire Protection District: 2 directors

Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District: 3 directors

Penn Valley Fire Protection District: 2 directors

Rough and Ready Fire Protection District: 3 directors

Truckee Fire Protection District: 4 directors

Irrigation district

Nevada Irrigation District: Divisions 1 and 2

Recreation and Park districts

Bear River Recreation and Park District: 3 directors

Oak Tree Community Park and Recreation District: 3 directors

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District: 4 directors

Western Gateway Recreation and Park District: 3 directors

Community service districts

Beyers Lane Community Service District: 3 directors

Lake of the Pines Ranchos Community Service District: 3 directors

Mystic Mine Road Community Service District: 1 director

Airport district

Truckee Tahoe Airport District: 2 directors

Hospital district

Tahoe Forest Hospital District: 3 directors

Public utility districts

Donner Summit Public Utility District: 2 directors

Truckee Donner Public Utility District: 2 directors

Sanitary district

Truckee Sanitary District: 3 directors

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.