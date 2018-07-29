Nevada County candidates have until Aug. 10 to file for office
July 29, 2018
Candidates for City Council, fire and special districts have until Aug. 10 to file paperwork necessary for a political run.
Several offices — including two spots on the Grass Valley Council — will appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.
Candidates for Grass Valley Council file their paperwork at the clerk's office at City Hall, 125 E. Main St., Grass Valley. All other candidates go to the Nevada County elections office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.
Candidates have until Aug. 15 to file their paperwork, if the incumbent doesn't seek re-election.
A handful of candidates who appeared on the June ballot will advance to November's election.
Voters in November will choose either Shannan Moon or Bill Smethers as the next Nevada County sheriff, as none of the three candidates received enough votes in the June 6 primary election to win outright.
Nevada County voters also will cast ballots for a U.S. Senate seat, two spots in the U.S. House of Representatives, a state Senate seat and an Assembly seat.
Local offices on the November ballot
City/town councils
Grass Valley Council: two seats.
Truckee Town Council: three seats.
Education boards
Nevada County Board of Education: Trustee Areas 1, 1 and 2
Placer County Board of Education: Trustee Area 4
Sierra Joint Community College District: Trustee Areas 1 and 4
High school districts
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District: Trustee Areas 1 and 4
Nevada County Union High School District: Trustee Areas 1 and 5
Elementary school districts
Chicago Park School District: 3 seats
Clear Creek Elementary School District: 2 seats
Grass Valley School District: 3 seats
Nevada City School District: 3 seats
Pleasant Ridge Union School District: 3 seats
Penn Valley Union Elementary: 3 seats
Twin Ridges Elementary School District: 5 seats
Union Hill School District: 3 seats
Water districts
San Juan Ridge County Water District: 2 directors
Washington County Water District: 2 directors
Fire protection districts
Higgins Area Fire Protection District: 3 directors
Nevada County Consolidated Fire District: 3 directors
North San Juan Fire Protection District: 3 directors
Ophir Hill Fire Protection District: 2 directors
Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District: 3 directors
Penn Valley Fire Protection District: 2 directors
Rough and Ready Fire Protection District: 3 directors
Truckee Fire Protection District: 4 directors
Irrigation district
Nevada Irrigation District: Divisions 1 and 2
Recreation and Park districts
Bear River Recreation and Park District: 3 directors
Oak Tree Community Park and Recreation District: 3 directors
Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District: 4 directors
Western Gateway Recreation and Park District: 3 directors
Community service districts
Beyers Lane Community Service District: 3 directors
Lake of the Pines Ranchos Community Service District: 3 directors
Mystic Mine Road Community Service District: 1 director
Airport district
Truckee Tahoe Airport District: 2 directors
Hospital district
Tahoe Forest Hospital District: 3 directors
Public utility districts
Donner Summit Public Utility District: 2 directors
Truckee Donner Public Utility District: 2 directors
Sanitary district
Truckee Sanitary District: 3 directors
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
