Nevada County Camera Club to feature local photographer, author, educator
April 13, 2018
Local photographer, author, and photo educator Seán Duggan will present at the April 23 Nevada County Camera Club meeting, according to a release.
The meeting starts at 6:15 p.m. at 180 Cambridge Court in Grass Valley.
Duggan will present a program focused on the importance of the personal photo project, especially long-term projects, as a tool for artistic growth. He will share images from his own long term project "Artifacts of an Uncertain Origin," a series of still life arrangements in the landscape made with a wooden pinhole camera, as well as recent explorations created with iPhones, that include straight photography as well as still and video composites.
Duggan's websites are http://www.seanduggan.com and seanduggan.com/asif.
Visitors are welcome to the meeting.
Source: Nevada County Camera Club
