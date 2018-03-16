Nevada County burglary suspect fails to appear in court, judge issues arrest warrant

A 71-year-old Oroville man facing a burglary charge in Nevada County failed to appear in court on Thursday, leading a judge to issue an arrest warrant for him, Superior Court records state.

Michael Kent Sturgell, accused in the theft of firearms, was set to formally enter a plea in his case. Deputy District Attorney James Morris said he'd offered a plea deal that would have led to a two-year jail sentence or probation.

"He was supposed to show up and agree to that or say 'No,'" Morris added.

Judge Linda Sloven issued a bench warrant for Sturgell when he failed to appear, the prosecutor said.

Arrested a month ago, Sturgell was held about 10 days on $250,000 in bond before he was released on his own recognizance.

Morris said the judge's arrest warrant would impose a $200,000 bond on Sturgell. He would then have the option of arguing for a higher bond.

Authorities have said they linked Sturgell to a Nevada County burglary involving the theft of firearms. Deputies arrested him in Butte County when he tried to pawn some items.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.