Nevada County bridge players will host “The Longest Day” fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research

The Lake Wildwood Bridge Club, Penn Valley and The Aces and Spaces Bridge Club in Grass Valley will join together with the American Contract Bridge Club League (ACBL) in an all-day marathon bridge game ("The Longest Day") on June 20 to raise money to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

There will be four sessions with a cost of $5 per session plus any additional donations. All fees and donations go directly to Alzheimer's research.

Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club will host their game from 7 to 10 p.m. on the Lake Room at their Community Center. The Grass Valley Duplicate Club will hold their games at the Grass Valley Grange. Session One will run from 5:42 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.; Session 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.; and Session 3 from 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

All are welcome to play either one, two, three or four of these sessions. Food and drinks will be provided.

"We're playing bridge because studies have shown that maintaining strong social connections and keeping mentally active could delay cognitive decline and possibly dementia as we age," said Pam Moreland, president of the Nevada County ACBL Unit.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to triple by the year 2050. The Longest Day encourages people around the world to participate in an activity they love to honor someone facing the disease.

As a global partner of The Longest Day, the ACBL has supported hundreds of bridge clubs across the country for six years to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's disease. So far, bridge players have raised more than $3.5 million for the Alzheimer's Association.

Donors are encouraged to give a check to a club member or mail it to Pam Moreland, 12871 Lake Wildwood Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946. For more information, contact Pam Moreland at 530-615-4128.

Founded in 1937, the ACBL is the largest bridge organization in the world, serving 167,000 members, 3,200 bridge clubs and sanctioning 1,100 sectional and regional tournaments annually. The ACBL's three North American Bridge Championships each attract up to 5,000 players representing every state in the United States, Canada and about 20 other foreign countries. For more information about the ACBL, visit http://www.acbl.org.

The Alzheimer's Association is the world's leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.