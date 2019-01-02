Nevada County breweries join over 1,000 others in Resilience project for Camp Fire victims

Tom Rogers knew making Resilience IPA was the right thing to do.

An owner of Grass Valley Brewing Company, Rogers in November heard about Sierra Nevada Brewing Company's call to others in the industry. Sierra Nevada sent out what it calls a "bat signal" — asking competitors to donate time, labor and the proceeds they received from brewing Resilience to help Camp Fire relief.

Rogers, and plenty of others, answered the call.

"It was mid-November when it surfaced," he said of the idea. "We released on Dec. 15. It was just the right thing to do."

Rogers' brewery, at 141 E. Main St., Grass Valley, made 15 barrels of their Resilience. The brewing process gave them just over 10.

Rogers and his team did the math. Breaking down the number of $5 pints in each barrel, they determined the total sale of their Resilience would garner $12,000.

He said that's the dollar amount his brewery will donate once all the beer is gone.

"We're almost out of that beer," he said. "It went really fast."

Jim Harte, one of the founders of 'ol Republic Brewery, said his business was mulling how to help Camp Fire victims when Sierra Nevada Brewing asked others to join their efforts.

"When that came out, we decided pretty much on the spot," Harte said. "This one was the right thing."

'Ol Republic, at 124 Argall Way, Nevada City, made 30 barrels, though like with Grass Valley Brewing, the hoppy nature of the beer meant a lower yield. Harte said he's sold about three-fourths of what he's brewed, and likely raised around $11,000. He'd like to have about $15,000 once all his Resilience is sold.

"We'll know probably in the next two weeks," Harte said.

Sierra Nevada Brewing states on its website that over 1,400 breweries said they'd brew Resilience. It alone brewed over 17,000 barrels of Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, or some 4.2 million pints.

Harte said that six or seven years ago the country didn't even have 1,400 breweries.

"I don't know if I've ever seen something so big," he said. "This is significant."

Up the hill

FiftyFifty Brewing in Truckee is using the Resilience IPA recipe provided by Sierra Nevada Brewing. Alibi Ale Works is donating a portion of funds gained through the sale of Paradise Indian Pale Lager.

"They're our neighbors up the hill and we want to help out as we much as we can," said Katie Baillargeon, FiftyFifty's general manager, noting the owner and brewmaster of FiftyFifty are both from Chico. "That area is near and dear to us."

FiftyFifty raised $1,500 in the first two days of its Resilience and had $3,500 by the end of that week. All proceeds will go to Sierra Nevada's Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Alibi Ale took a different path. It renamed a beer in the brewing process and is donating a dollar for every pint sold.

"This is a really easy way to raise awareness and support a local cause," said Sasha Severance, assistant manager at Alibi's Truckee location. "In general whether it's your community or country we need to be there for others. We at Alibi — we're all about community and family."

Sierra Sun Staff Writer Hannah Jones contributed to this report.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.