Nevada County Board of Supervisors to hold workshop this week

Board of Supervisors workshop this week

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold its annual workshop this Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day open meeting is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

Discussion on Wednesday will include updates about legislation and the county's finances. Supervisors also will review the objectives they set for last year.

On Thursday they'll learn more about the Higgins Marketplace project and a cannabis information-sharing initiative created by the California State Association of Counties, said Mali Dyck, interim deputy CEO. Additionally, they're expected to finalize this year's objectives.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy