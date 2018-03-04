Nevada County Board of Supervisors to focus on marijuana at special Tuesday meeting

Those who want to tell the Nevada County Board of Supervisors their thoughts about marijuana will get the chance at a special called meeting this Tuesday.

Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., to hear from the public and examine preliminary aspects of a draft cannabis cultivation ordinance.

The board last week heard only 30 minutes of public comment, spending most of their time discussing cannabis among themselves and telling county staff what they want the ordinance to include.

Supervisor Ed Scofield said he wants to give the public more time to give input.

"We do want to listen to what the public has to say," Scofield said. "I'm listening as much as anything."

Supervisors also will review bullet points compiled by county staff that are based on board input from the previous meeting.

Some of that input includes allowing commercial medicinal cultivation on general agricultural, agricultural exclusive and forest zones, with a minimum 100-foot setback; allowing indoor grows and mixed light on at least two-acre parcels; and a ban on recreational commercial grows.

Up to six plants for personal use would be allowed outdoors in general agricultural, agricultural exclusive, forest and timberland production zones. No minimum parcel size has been set.

No personal outdoor grows would be permitted in single- or multi-family zones.

Sean Powers, director of the county's Community Development Agency, said Tuesday's discussion could alter aspects of the draft ordinance.

"There might be some fine tuning on that," he said.

Supervisors have said they want a new grow ordinance in place by May 1.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.