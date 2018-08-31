Nevada County Board of Education public hearing scheduled
August 31, 2018
The Nevada County Board of Education is holding a public hearing Sept. 12 regarding Sufficiency of State Instructional Materials Program for the Nevada County Alternative Educational Programs.
According to Samie White, assistant to the superintendent of Nevada County schools, the hearing pertains to the district's Alternative Education programs, specifically at Earle Jamieson High School and Carl F. Bryan Juvenile Hall. It will provide an opportunity, she said, for parents and the public to hear and offer comment on what curriculum the students will be taught.
The hearing will be held in compliance with educational code 60119, and will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office at 380 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley.
