Nevada County blotter: Woman concerned about her DNA being sent to space
June 17, 2018
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Friday
3:42 a.m. — A caller at Lasso Loop and Horton Street reported people in the area looking into mailboxes.
7 a.m. — A caller at Bitney Springs Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a horse running in traffic.
8:11 a.m. — A caller on Pine Hill Court, near Sugar Loaf Road, reported his vehicle — a 1996 silver BMW Z3 convertible — was stolen overnight.
5:13 p.m. — A caller on Elderberry Lane, near Fern Court, reported a woman in the basement talking about her DNA getting shot into space. The woman later recklessly backed an SUV away from the property.
Midnight — A caller on Penn Valley Drive, near Clover Road, reported that she'd picked up her dog and found it infested with fleas. The caller was very distraught.
Saturday
8:51 a.m. — A caller on Lower Colfax Road, near Octagon Lane, reported a sick raccoon trapped in his bathroom.
9:56 a.m. — A caller on Indian Flat Road, near Robinson King Road, reported the Thursday morning theft of motorcycle parts from a storage unit. The caller said the suspect may be an ex-spouse.
2:45 p.m. — A caller at Independence Trail reported that someone broke into her vehicle.
3 p.m. — A caller on Darcey Lane, near Melody Road, reported that his sister stole his passport. The caller planned to leave the country today.
3:04 p.m. — A caller at Idaho Maryland and Banner Lava Cap roads reported a man walking in the middle of the road with his eyes closed. The man was carrying a laundry basket.
4:10 p.m. — A caller on Francis Drive, near Ragan Way, reported that he "shooed" three teens from his property. The teens left a bong, and the caller wanted authorities to take it away.
— Alan Riquelmy
