Nevada County blotter: Threats made over bingo

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

2:44 a.m. — A caller on Rincon Way, near Hidden Ranch Road, reported that someone broke into their house. Someone cut out the kitchen screen and broke the water main. The caller's dog was missing.

10:07 a.m. — A caller on John Bauer Avenue reported that someone stole a 1996 Honda Civic from a home.

1:24 p.m. — A caller on Truckee Tahoe Airport Road reported fraudulent tamale sales. The caller said three women sold her office American cheese tamales instead of ones filled with meat.

2:43 p.m. — A caller at Ball Road and Francis Drive reported a man wearing no shirt and black pants was bleeding from his arm. He'd been in the area about an hour.

3:31 p.m. — A caller on Champion Mine Road, about two miles west of Nevada City, reported illegal camping. People were cleaning the area and a woman ran from the bushes, telling the group to stop taking trash from the scene because it belonged to someone.

3:54 p.m. — A caller in Grass Valley reported that she'd received a text from a friend claiming that he'd been kidnapped and tied up in a trailer near Alta Sierra. The text said the caller must say "goodbye" unless money was paid. Authorities pinged the victim's phone, which led them to a motel south of Grass Valley. They didn't find the victim or any suspects.

Saturday

12:54 p.m. — A caller on Vicki Drive, near Gladd Hill Road, reported that a neighbor told him there were seven people on his property. The neighbor also heard gunshots.

3:25 p.m. — A caller on King Way, near King Lane, reported that neighbors yell at her when she passes their home. The incidents have escalated.

4:08 p.m. — A caller on Cottrell Road, near Roving Way, reported the theft of a firearm.

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:38 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported people sleeping by the side of the building. A knife and feces were on the ground.

9:23 a.m. — A caller in the 60 block of Primrose Lane reported threats made to her about bingo rules. The suspect told the caller "You better watch your back because you are a bully."

9:46 a.m. — Friends brought a man to the lobby of the police station, saying the man is about to get scammed by "an extremely beautiful lady" who's half his age. The man met the woman on a dating website.

9:53 a.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported people sleeping in the area and leaving "tweaker trash."

10:35 a.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Walsh Street reported the theft of a 1990 dark red Nissan pickup.

11:47 a.m. — A PG&E worker at West McKnight Way and Highway 49 reported that he's tired of people "giving him the finger everyday." The worker took a picture of the last person who did, and he wants to press charges.

2:27 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man blocked her vehicle and yanked out her muffler. The man yelled that she's polluting the earth with her air conditioner.

5:31 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported transients camped in front of an ATM.

6:18 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a man lying on a trail near some tables and the dog park. The man wasn't moving and had items around him.

7 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported transients regularly camping behind a store.

Saturday

12:16 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a woman overdosing in the bathroom.

7:12 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone sleeping in front of a business.

7:44 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man defecating on the sidewalk.

8:02 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported someone tried to knock out a door window.

11:01 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Church Street reported a transient sleeping by a church.

— Alan Riquelmy