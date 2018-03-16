Nevada County blotter: Suspect throws beers in parking lot
March 16, 2018
Nevada County Sheriff's Department
Thursday
2:59 a.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Wellswood Way, reported that someone was throwing beers in the parking lot.
8:11 a.m. — A caller on Bar Paw Place, near East Lime Kiln Road, reported that a neighbor installed an electric fence that the caller thought was a public safety hazard.
12:37 p.m. — A caller on Lincoln Way, near Karen Lane, reported that she was scammed out of $2,500.
4:17 p.m. — A tow truck employee on Conservation Road reported that he'd received a call from a frantic woman who said she went four-wheeling in the snow and become stuck. The woman was found before authorities arrived.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
10:05 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a transient harassing customers and panhandling.
— Staff Writers Alan Riquelmy and Ivan Natividad
