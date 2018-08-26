Nevada County blotter: Stabbing in North San Juan reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:44 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man staggering in and out of the road.

1:12 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man slumped over while on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and arrested a man for disorderly conduct.

1:50 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man shaking and seemingly about to pass out. The man was using drugs, and needles were in a small box nearby along with a rubber strap.

2:13 p.m. — A caller at Colfax Avenue and Hansen Way reported a man with a golf club who almost hit her car. The suspect then moved to behind a nearby building and began harassing people. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

2:42 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of East Main Street reported two bathrooms with graffiti, as well as graffiti on a Dumpster, a picnic table and a shed.

4:35 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man panhandling.

8 p.m. — A caller on Sutton Way reported a vehicle with federal license plates. He then asked dispatchers to send the "cutest" Nevada City police officer to take him to dinner, preferably Italian. The caller said he had no suit, but needed love and sobriety in his life. The caller, distraught over a recent break-up with his girlfriend, was told that police don't take citizens on dates, especially when on duty. The caller then asked dispatchers to distribute his information to single officers.

Saturday

3:31 a.m. — Dispatchers state that an officer advised someone about camping in the 100 block of West McKnight Way.

6:49 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported someone camping.

9:15 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Clark Street reported a possible sinkhole.

11:45 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported two transients passing drugs to each other on a front lawn.

11:58 a.m. — Dispatchers state that a transient was camping by a building in the 100 block of East Main Street.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

2:33 a.m. — A caller at North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Wet Hill roads reported a man screaming and a vehicle speeding back and forth.

8:56 a.m. — Cal Fire requested the Narcotics Task Force in response to an explosion at Jackass Flats and Tyler Foote Crossing roads.

9:58 a.m. — A caller at Siesta Drive, near Easy Street, reported items were stolen from her vehicle overnight.

11:01 a.m. — A caller at Meyer Lane, near Round Valley Road, reported someone had stolen water from his property.

2:05 a.m. — A caller on Mirage Court, near Meda Drive, reported a man tried to kick in his door. The man then left in a white truck.

3:05 p.m. — A caller on Gautier Drive, near Hidden Hill Road, reported people trespassing at a vacant home.

3:13 p.m. — A caller at Ridge Road and Alta Street reported a woman walking in the middle of the road as she hit herself.

4:59 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Round Valley Road reported the theft of real estate signs.

6:19 p.m. — A caller at Bitney Springs Road and Lone Lobo Trail reported a woman in a white car driving erratically in a parking lot.

9:17 p.m. — A caller on You Bet Road, near Arrowhead Mine Road, reported a man threw a drink in his face and called him racial slurs.

11:58 p.m. — A caller on Penny Court, near Patricia Way, reported that someone unplugged her freezer, which ruined $500 worth of meat.

Saturday

2:33 a.m. — A caller on Connie Drive, near Norlene Way, reported a possible underage party.

8:53 a.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Drive, near Grass Valley Avenue, reported two people trespassing on his property and refusing to leave.

2:26 p.m. — A caller on Ridge Road reported that his daughter was assaulted by several girls and a video of the assault was posted on social media.

3:23 p.m. — A caller on Washington Road reported people squatting on some property.

5:03 p.m. — A caller at Red Dog Road and Boulder Street reported a man in the street yelling at vehicles, saying they're going too fast. The man also would run after the vehicles.

5:27 p.m. — A caller on Tara Lane, near Chances R Road, reported hearing glass breaking. The caller believed someone was inside a nearby home.

5:41 p.m. — A caller on Newtown Road, near Monte Vista Drive, reported that someone had burglarized a travel trailer.

8:33 p.m. — A caller on Via Vista, near Ridge Road, reported that his daughter was threatening to punch him in the face. Dispatchers heard multiple people screaming. A second caller stated that the father threw a knife at his daughter. Officers arrived and someone was arrested.

10:57 p.m. — A caller at a Highway 49 business in North San Juan reported someone was attacking people with a knife. Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Werner said one person was taken to a Roseville hospital, where they remained Sunday, with a stab wound. Reports state the suspect, a transient who camps nearby, fled the area. He remained at-large on Sunday.

— Alan Riquelmy