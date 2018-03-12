Nevada County Blotter: Rotting tooth; pit bull versus sheep

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:47 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported he was assaulted and punched in the face while he was sleeping.

8:57 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Melissa Court reported seeing a dog that looked abused.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported two dogs locked in a car and barking.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from the 500 bock of Brighton Street reported a subject who stole from a business yesterday was back today.

Recommended Stories For You

4:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a driver honked at her than passed her by crossing over double yellow lines.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a man who she has a restraining order against was tapping the back window of her house.

Monday

1:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a subject who was refused a drink at a bar threatened the bartender then left on foot with a motorcycle helmet.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

3:12 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a shoplifter left the store and almost hit another employee.

5:12 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a home invasion though the suspect left 15 minutes ago after holding a gun to the victim's head and stealing some jewelry.

8 a.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive reported a pit bull attacked their sheep.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Sandpiper Way reported a cat in a tree all night.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Foxtail Drive reported he was evicting a tenant but the tenant left animals in the unit and it smelled like fecal matter.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Beale Air Force Base reported loose cows in the roadway.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Bloomfield Granitefield Road reported a rabid skunk.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from Barde Court reported a neighbor talking to themselves and not making sense.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported a woman freaking out about her tooth because it is rotting out.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Road reported someone shining a light into their house from a vehicle.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:42 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported her front door was open and a male subject was standing in front of her home.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Miller Place reported a subject trying to enter a business and is not welcome.

Saturday

12:26 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a camper parked in front of his house filled with tweakers.

5:05 p.m. ­— A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way reported an intoxicated customer with an open container trying to walk away from the business.

11:22 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported a woman yelling for a man to get out.

Sunday

4:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Perseverance Mine Court reported hearing two gunshots from the field.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Broad Street reported a subject taking pictures of a rock claiming the rock is stolen and disturbing the guests.

Monday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Hoover Lane and Lindley Avenue reported a car parked by two schools with cardboard for windows.

— Ivan Natividad