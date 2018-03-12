Nevada County Blotter: Rotting tooth; pit bull versus sheep
March 12, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
7:47 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported he was assaulted and punched in the face while he was sleeping.
8:57 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Melissa Court reported seeing a dog that looked abused.
1:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported two dogs locked in a car and barking.
3:08 p.m. — A caller from the 500 bock of Brighton Street reported a subject who stole from a business yesterday was back today.
4:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a driver honked at her than passed her by crossing over double yellow lines.
9:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a man who she has a restraining order against was tapping the back window of her house.
Monday
1:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a subject who was refused a drink at a bar threatened the bartender then left on foot with a motorcycle helmet.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Sunday
3:12 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a shoplifter left the store and almost hit another employee.
5:12 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a home invasion though the suspect left 15 minutes ago after holding a gun to the victim's head and stealing some jewelry.
8 a.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive reported a pit bull attacked their sheep.
10:23 a.m. — A caller from Sandpiper Way reported a cat in a tree all night.
10:58 a.m. — A caller from Foxtail Drive reported he was evicting a tenant but the tenant left animals in the unit and it smelled like fecal matter.
2:22 p.m. — A caller from Beale Air Force Base reported loose cows in the roadway.
3:16 p.m. — A caller from Bloomfield Granitefield Road reported a rabid skunk.
4:54 p.m. — A caller from Barde Court reported a neighbor talking to themselves and not making sense.
7:03 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported a woman freaking out about her tooth because it is rotting out.
8:30 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Road reported someone shining a light into their house from a vehicle.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
10:42 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported her front door was open and a male subject was standing in front of her home.
1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Miller Place reported a subject trying to enter a business and is not welcome.
Saturday
12:26 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a camper parked in front of his house filled with tweakers.
5:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way reported an intoxicated customer with an open container trying to walk away from the business.
11:22 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported a woman yelling for a man to get out.
Sunday
4:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Perseverance Mine Court reported hearing two gunshots from the field.
10:17 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Broad Street reported a subject taking pictures of a rock claiming the rock is stolen and disturbing the guests.
Monday
8:27 a.m. — A caller from Hoover Lane and Lindley Avenue reported a car parked by two schools with cardboard for windows.
— Ivan Natividad
