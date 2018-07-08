Nevada County blotter: Naked man standing by vehicle, drinking from cup
July 8, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
9:02 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Mill Street reported someone throwing items near an ATM. The person also was banging on a business' doors. Police arrived and made an arrest.
11:29 a.m. — Someone in the 300 block of Bennett Street reported the theft of medication and a wallet from a home.
1:03 p.m. — A caller at Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man touching himself with his pants down.
4:27 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported two teens trying to steal clothes.
4:44 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman who'd been drinking alcohol. She approached the caller before getting inside a vehicle, where she continued to drink.
5:20 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man smoking marijuana. The man refused to leave and issued vague threats to the caller.
7:56 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported six men smoking near propane tanks.
Saturday
12:06 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone lying on tables in front of a grocery store and screaming profanities at customers.
1:46 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a loud, screaming woman.
4:06 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a naked man standing next to a vehicle. The man was drinking out of a large cup.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Friday
12:35 a.m. — A caller at Lynshar Road and Wellswood Way reported a man banging on people's doors. The man also kicked a dog and talked about killing people.
10:52 a.m. — A caller on Sunshine Valley Road reported that he lost $200 in an IRS scam.
11:38 a.m. — A caller who lives out of town reported that the county's code compliance office mailed her a letter about an unpermitted building on Rex Reservoir Road, near Mushroom Trail. The caller asked deputies to contact anyone who might be on her property and make them leave.
2:17 p.m. — A caller on Snowbourne Drive, near Blazing Star Road, reported a stick of dynamite he buried in his backyard over 30 years ago. The caller has since moved from the area. He asked for help removing the dynamite.
5:24 p.m. — A caller at Lake Wildwood reported that her tote bag — containing a wallet, keys and ID — was stolen as she watched fireworks.
7:16 p.m. — A caller at Scotts Flat Reservoir reported finding a human jawbone.
Saturday
2:05 a.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Wellswood Way, reported hearing someone near a motel pool, possibly setting up booby traps.
1:51 p.m. — A caller at Red Dog Road and Cascade Trail reported a man who tried to get a woman into his vehicle. The man said a bear was on a trail, through the caller said that was incorrect.
4:03 p.m. — A caller at Edwards Crossing reported at least 100 vehicles in the area, many of them parked illegally.
— Alan Riquelmy
