Nevada County blotter: Naked man standing by vehicle, drinking from cup

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:02 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Mill Street reported someone throwing items near an ATM. The person also was banging on a business' doors. Police arrived and made an arrest.

11:29 a.m. — Someone in the 300 block of Bennett Street reported the theft of medication and a wallet from a home.

1:03 p.m. — A caller at Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man touching himself with his pants down.

4:27 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported two teens trying to steal clothes.

4:44 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman who'd been drinking alcohol. She approached the caller before getting inside a vehicle, where she continued to drink.

5:20 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man smoking marijuana. The man refused to leave and issued vague threats to the caller.

7:56 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported six men smoking near propane tanks.

Saturday

12:06 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone lying on tables in front of a grocery store and screaming profanities at customers.

1:46 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a loud, screaming woman.

4:06 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a naked man standing next to a vehicle. The man was drinking out of a large cup.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

Friday

12:35 a.m. — A caller at Lynshar Road and Wellswood Way reported a man banging on people's doors. The man also kicked a dog and talked about killing people.

10:52 a.m. — A caller on Sunshine Valley Road reported that he lost $200 in an IRS scam.

11:38 a.m. — A caller who lives out of town reported that the county's code compliance office mailed her a letter about an unpermitted building on Rex Reservoir Road, near Mushroom Trail. The caller asked deputies to contact anyone who might be on her property and make them leave.

2:17 p.m. — A caller on Snowbourne Drive, near Blazing Star Road, reported a stick of dynamite he buried in his backyard over 30 years ago. The caller has since moved from the area. He asked for help removing the dynamite.

5:24 p.m. — A caller at Lake Wildwood reported that her tote bag — containing a wallet, keys and ID — was stolen as she watched fireworks.

7:16 p.m. — A caller at Scotts Flat Reservoir reported finding a human jawbone.

Saturday

2:05 a.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Wellswood Way, reported hearing someone near a motel pool, possibly setting up booby traps.

1:51 p.m. — A caller at Red Dog Road and Cascade Trail reported a man who tried to get a woman into his vehicle. The man said a bear was on a trail, through the caller said that was incorrect.

4:03 p.m. — A caller at Edwards Crossing reported at least 100 vehicles in the area, many of them parked illegally.

— Alan Riquelmy