Nevada County blotter: Naked man found with weapon

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

6:05 a.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two people trying to steal from a store. A woman inside the store had a blanket wrapped around her, and her purse was filled with items. A man with facial tattoos was by the front door.

9:37 a.m. — A caller in the 1100 block of East Main Street reported that a transient woman wouldn't respond when a store employee asked her to leave. The woman was in front of the store for 90 minutes.

12:23 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a male transient panhandling near a business.

2:35 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of East Main Street reported a man walking in the area and looking into windows.

4:38 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a panhandler in front of a business with a dog.

6:01 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported finding drug paraphernalia in a business bathroom after someone was caught using a needle.

6:41 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man who approached his door. The caller earlier that day had helped the man. The man then asked the caller to avoid contacting police, saying he was in trouble. The man also said he'd been involved in burglaries.

Saturday

5:20 a.m. — Dispatchers report that a man was beating a woman in the 90 block of Ocean Avenue. The woman was outside screaming for help and the man pulled her inside a building. Officers arrived and arrested the man.

3:03 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported the theft of a 1990 white Honda Accord that her husband bought the previous day. At some point Auburn police found the vehicle. A suspect was in custody.

4:05 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported two people panhandling.

8:54 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a woman who wouldn't leave the area by the emergency room front doors. Officers arrived and arrested the woman.

9:01 p.m. — A caller in the Glenbrook Basin reported that he found a naked man with an unknown weapon. The caller then said he was near Gates Place before ending the call.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

9:22 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported a transient couple outside of a business harassing customers. The couple was seen earlier outside of a business with their son.

9:29 a.m. — A caller on McCourtney Road near Thunder Road reported someone had struck a flock of geese. One of the geese appeared injured but alive. Eight geese were killed. The lone survivor was taken for treatment.

3:26 p.m. — A caller at the Bear River bridge near Dog Bar Road reported a tent with human feces and urine outside it. The caller was concerned about possible environmental issues.

Saturday

12:12 a.m. — A caller in Nevada City reported that a woman was making bomb threats against a local hotel.

7:40 a.m. — A caller near Indian Springs and Long Valley roads reported two bulls loose in the area.

9:36 a.m. — A caller on Pingree Road, near Woodfield Place, reported a stolen bicycle from a carport.

3:16 p.m. — A caller at the South Yuba River reported a mother and child stranded in the middle of the river. The pair was about to be swept from the rocks, but reached safety on the shore.

4:15 p.m. — A caller on Valley Vista Way, near Hidden Ridge Court, reported that she interrupted a burglary. The suspect, who smelled of alcohol, left in a beige metallic vehicle.

— Alan Riquelmy